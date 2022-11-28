Double homicide at Kiln Creek 7-Eleven remains unsolved, so Newport News police are sharing video in search for suspect

Newport News police are still trying to identify and find the person who shot and killed two people — a 7-Eleven store owner and employee — five months ago inside a convenience store.

Police recirculated a surveillance video Monday in an attempt to warm up the case that has grown cold since June.

The video, shared to YouTube, shows a hooded man in all black clothing walking into the convenience store around 11:35 p.m. June 15 with a gun and a bag. The man is then shown running behind the counter. While he turned his face to the camera, police say he was “well covered,” with the hood and mask hiding his features.

The unknown man is accused of killing a store owner and employee in an apparent robbery. A customer walked into the store at the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway shortly before midnight, realized something was amiss and called 911, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said in June.

Police arrived to find 52-year-old Preyas Patel, of York County, and 35-year-old Logan Edward Thomas, of Newport News, fatally shot. Patel owned the store; Thomas was an employee.

Newport News police ask that anyone with information call Det. A. Rogers at 757-928-4219.

A $10,000 reward has also been offered by 7-Eleven for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters cannot be anonymous to receive the 7-Eleven reward, according to a Friday release from police.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com