Double homicide reported after bodies found in Midlands home, SC sheriff says

A double homicide investigation is underway after bodies were found inside a Midlands home early Tuesday morning, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 1 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Marsh Lane, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s near S.C. 215 in the Winnsboro area of Fairfield County.

There was no word why the deputies were called to the home, but they found two bodies, according to the release.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victims, and information about the causes of death was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is investigating what it called a “double murder.” The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-635-4141, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these victims as they deal with this tragedy,” Sheriff Will Montgomery said in the release.