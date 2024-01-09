Double homicide in rural Williamson County; suspect in custody, sheriff says

Two people are dead in an apparent double homicide outside Georgetown city limits, the Williamson County sheriff's office said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The social media post said someone reported a shooting at 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of County Road 317, about 5 miles west of Interstate 35, near the town of Walburg.

Deputies found two dead victims inside a residence and have identified and arrested a suspect. Neither the victims nor the suspect have yet been publicly identified.

The sheriff's office said it is actively investigating the case and has advised people to avoid the area, but has determined there is no threat to public safety.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Two dead in rural Williamson County shooting; suspect in custody