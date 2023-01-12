Double-homicide suspect among Mineral indictments

Jan. 12—KEYSER, W.Va. — A Hampshire County man accused of taking part in the 2019 shotgun killings of two people at a remote Burlington home was among dozens of people indicted Tuesday by a Mineral County grand jury.

Dillon Shawn Cleaver, 28, of Romney, was indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony, malicious wounding, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and two counts of conspiracy.

Cleaver was the third person arrested in connection with the Nov. 18, 2019, incident on Maple Hollow Lane that resulted in the deaths of Donald L. Rutter, 32, and Destiny C. Foster, 25. The residence is located about 3 miles from U.S. Route 50.

Both were killed with a shotgun, police have said.

Rutter was found dead at the residence and Foster died a short time after she was flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment.

Cleaver has been jailed at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in August since his October 2022 arrest.

Jimmey Lee Lambert, of Augusta, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and other charges in 2022 in connection with the case. Michael Paul Duncan, of Berkeley Springs pleaded guilty in 2021 to felony counts of accessory to murder after the fact.

Others indicted Tuesday were:

—Amos Joel Pancake, New Creek, soliciting a minor via computer, distribution to minor of obscene matter.

—William Alan Ault, Ridgeley, burglary, petit larceny, destruction of property.

—Christopher Gordon Thrasher, Keyser, two counts burglary, two counts petit larceny, destruction of property.

—Joseph Marlo Redman Jr., Keyser, attempt to transfer stolen property.

—Joshua Allen Fraley, Sandy Hook, Kentucky, malicious wounding, strangulation, domestic battery.

—Roger Lee Paugh Jr., Elk Garden, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to deliver — methamphetamine, possession of marijuana.

—Gregory Shawn Robinette, Fort Ashby, destruction of property, battery.

Story continues

—John Michael Kershner, Fisher, obtaining money by false pretenses.

—Heather Lynn Jackson, Keyser, fraud and related activity in connection with access device, forgery, uttering.

—Trey Wayne Cook, Keyser, child abuse resulting in bodily injury, strangulation, two counts domestic battery.

—Tayvon Marquis Taylor, Keyser, first-degree sexual abuse.

—Robert Paul Collins, Keyser, first-degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian.

—Ryan Anthony Kimble, Piedmont, attempted murder, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, malicious wounding, falsely reporting child abuse.

—Christopher Eric Feezle, Keyser, two counts fraud and related activity in connection with access device.

—Scott Thomas Riggleman, Elk Garden, four counts failure to register or provide notice of changes to registry.

—Phillip Eugene Simms, Burlington, three counts failure to register or provide notice of changes to registry.

—Paul Christian Tippen Jr., Cumberland, two counts failure to register or provide notice of changes to registry.

—Thomas Paul Hartman, Keyser, two counts failure to register or provide notice of changes to registry.

—William Moye III, Cumberland, transporting stolen property into the state, conspiracy to transport stolen property into the state, felon in possession of a concealed firearm, possession of CDS with intent to deliver — fentanyl, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, possession of CDS — marijuana.

—Margarate Grace Yates, Frostburg, transporting stolen property into the state, conspiracy to transport stolen property into the state, possession of CDS with intent to deliver — fentanyl, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, possession of CDS — marijuana.

—Marvin Glen Hanlin, Keyser, soliciting a minor via computer, prohibiting child erotica.

—Erin Elizabeth Layton, Oakland, obtaining property by false pretense, fraudulent claim to insurance company.

—Anthony Edward Sanders, Keyser, person prohibited from possessing firearms, felon in possession of concealed firearm.

—Michael Shande White, Elkins, obtaining money by worthless check, obtaining money by false pretense, forgery of demand draft, uttering of demand draft.

—Michael Wayne Davis, Keyser, first-degree sexual assault, two counts sexual abuse by parent guardian or custodian, first-degree sexual abuse, enhanced penalties.

—Leslee Brandon Bolyard Sr., Keyser, 25 counts first-degree sexual assault, 25 counts sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian, 25 counts incest.