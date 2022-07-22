Double homicide suspect back in Boyd Co.

Jul. 22—CATLETTSBURG — Double homicide suspect John Tooson has been extradited and returned to Kentucky to answer to criminal charges of two counts of murder and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Tooson, 32, has been charged with the homicide of Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhuly, 18, who were shot to death on June 17 in East Ashland.

Tooson is also charged with endangering an infant — Algarakhuly's 2-month-old son — at the Montgomery Avenue address.

There is an additional warrant served, charging him with the theft of a vehicle, which belonged to one of the victims.

Ashland Police Department detectives served the warrant charges upon his return on Friday at the Boyd County Detention Center, where he is a current inmate.

Tooson fled to the Toledo area following the June 17 shooting. The Rossford, Ohio, man engaged in a six-hour-long standoff with authorities before he went inside a Toledo residence, grabbed a gun and shot himself on the front porch, according to police.

APD Chief Todd Kelley said details of the investigation can't be discussed, and no further information is available at this time.