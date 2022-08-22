Double-homicide suspect thought to be hiding in Pierce County arrested by Tacoma police

A suspect in the killing of a couple found dead at their Olalla home Thursday was arrested by Tacoma police on Sunday. Authorities said he evaded deputies in Mason County and drove a stolen vehicle to Tacoma to hide.

Shaun D. Rose, 40, was arrested at a gas station in the 7400 block of of South Tacoma Way. According to a statement from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, there was a struggle between Rose and the officers as he was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office issued a bulletin over the weekend warning that the man may have been hiding in Tacoma.

He was wanted in connection to the deaths of Steven P. and Mina Shulz, both 51. The couple’s daughter contacted law enforcement after going to check on them and finding blood and signs of forced entry into the home. Detectives with the sheriff’s office said the couple died of “homicidal violence.” The Kitsap County Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause and manner of death.

Shady Glen murder suspect SHAUN D. ROSE is IN CUSTODY! We are grateful for the support of our law enforcement partners Tacoma Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff's Office and Mason County Sheriff's Office. https://t.co/sejdK1am2S pic.twitter.com/WiESO0fHkK — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) August 22, 2022

Detectives have not identified a motive in the homicides, and it’s unclear whether Rose knew the two people he is accused of killing.

Kitsap deputies were on their way to Tacoma on Sunday evening to bring him to the sheriff’s office for questioning, according to a statement posted on social media. Deputies said he would be booked into jail on an arrest warrant for murder. He will be held without bail until his first court appearance.

“[Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office] detectives have been working around the clock on this investigation and have been in regular contact with our colleagues at the Tacoma Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, and Mason County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office wrote in its statement.

Before his arrest in Tacoma, Rose was spotted driving a Buick passenger car in Mason County and pursued by sheriff’s deputies there. The chase went on “for some time,” but Rose was lost due to his erratic and dangerous driving, according to the statement. He allegedly ditched the Buick and stole another vehicle in Pierce County, which he drove to Tacoma.