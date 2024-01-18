Double homicide trial delayed

Jan. 18—CATLETTSBURG — A double homicide suspect facing the death penalty will likely see a trial this summer.

John Tooson, 33, of Rossford, Ohio, shot and killed Selina Easter and her sister, Summer Algarakhuly, in an apartment on Montgomery Avenue in Ashland on June 17, 2022, according to police.

Tooson faces two counts of capital murder and was supposed to be on trial in late February. He appeared in circuit court via video conference from the Boyd County Jail on Thursday.

Judge John Vincent was visibly frustrated upon hearing from Sebastian Joy, Tooson's attorney, that the Department of Public Advocacy — which is providing co-counsel and a mitigation specialist, as required by law — needs quite a bit more time to gather all pertinent information.

"They don't get to set the court's trial date, let's be clear," Vincent said on Thursday.

Vincent's concern, he said, is delaying a trial of this magnitude takes a toll on victims' families.

"I'm not pre-judging your client," Vincent told Joy, "but this weighs on the victims' family terribly."

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kierston Rosen said the family does understand the circumstances and has agreed to the postponement.

The judge set Thursday, Jan. 25, as the date on which a summer 2024 trial date will be determined.

