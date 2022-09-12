Double homicide victims identified; car tied to case found, man taken into custody

A man who was found in a vehicle tied to a double homicide in Springfield will be questioned by Sangamon County Sheriff's deputies.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said the man was sitting in the black Dodge Charger in Benld, about an hour south of Springfield, around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Gillespie Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on a street, Campbell said. Police responded and the person was taken into custody without incident, though he refused to identify himself to authorities.

Sangamon County detectives were en route to bring the man back to Springfield, Campbell said.

Monday, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified John Norgaard, 67, and his wife, Gloria Norgaard, 69, as the husband-wife victims found dead in the 500 block of Southwind Road Sunday.

Preliminary autopsy findings showed John Norgaard died from multiple gunshot wounds and Gloria Norgaard died from a single gunshot wound.

Sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Vehicle tied to double homicide in Springfield located in Benld, IL