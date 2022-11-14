Double homicide victims identified by Fresno police. They were shot to death in truck

Officers were investigating a double homicide in Fresno with many questions still unanswered, police said Monday.

Police said they don’t know what led a unknown shooter to gun down Angelique Edwards, 43, and Richard Spruell, 46, about 11 p.m. Saturday as they sat in a truck at Fedora Avenue west of North Blackstone Avenue.

The department’s ShotSpotter gunfire detection system alerted police to 13 rounds fired in the area, where officers found both victims unresponsive inside the car.

Both suffered several gunshot wounds. Spruell was pronounced dead at the scene and Edwards died later at Community Regional Medical Center, police said.

The two had arrived at the location shortly before the shooting, police said Monday in an update. The motive for the killing was unclear Monday and it was not known if the gunman knew either victim, police said.

It was also unclear why the victims were at the location of the violence, police said.

Angelique Edwards, 43, and Richard Spruell, 46, were the victims of a double homicide Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fresno, police said.

Police did not provide a description of a suspect, who appeared to fire into the truck from the sidewalk.

Several shell casings were found next to the vehicle.

“Detectives are working with residents and business in the area, looking for witnesses and video surveillance,” police said in a news release.

The double killings are the 52nd and 53rd homicides in Fresno so far this year.

Police ask anyone with information is to call dispatch at 559-621-7000.

Anyone with information can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

