Double homicide: Woman, girl found dead in Dayton house

Jun. 24—A woman and girl were found dead late Thursday morning inside a Dayton house.

Officers responded shortly before noon to the house in the 300 block of Burleigh Avenue to check on the residents' wellbeing, Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall said.

Inside, they found the bodies of the woman and girl. Their deaths are under investigation as a double homicide, he said.

"It does appear that a firearm was used in this incident," Hall said.

Homicide detectives are early in their investigation, processing the scene and speaking with potential witnesses, he said.

The victims' names have not been released, and it is not clear whether they are related.

There is no suspect information to share, Hall said, but he asked that anyone with information or who saw anything unusual in the area to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or, to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).