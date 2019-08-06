Double your iPhone XR’s battery life for $27

Click here to read the full article.

There is no question that the iPhone XR offers battery life that is among the best we’ve ever seen on an iPhone. There’s also no question that it’s not enough. When it comes to battery life, it’s never enough. If you want to make sure you never run out of juice when you need your phone most, definitely check out the Euhan 4200mAh Slim iPhone XR Battery Case on Amazon. It’ll be the best $27 you’ve spent in a long time.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

SYNC & Portable Built-in 4200mAh, add extra 140% backup battery for iPhone XR wherever you need it. Perfect for traveling, camping, business trip or other outdoor occasions. Thin and fit your hands well. Easy to carry.

Upgraded design, The iPhone XR uses the unique power of kickstand to make it easy for you to watch a video while working at your computer desk. giving you a different experience.

Enjoy Music,Calling-(NOTE: please charge the battery case first before you use it to charge your iphone.)This iPhone XR battery case is compatible with iphone Lighting Headphone,which enable you to listen to music or make a phone call through the case while charging your iphone !

4 LED POWER INDICATOR : This iPhone XR battery pack the features of 4 LED battery level indicator letting you know exactly the power you have (25%–50%–75%–100%); besides, you could switch on/off the battery case with the power switch button on the bottom.

Warranty and Support: Euhan’s 7*24 online support standing by, worry-free 100% money-back guarantee, 1-Year Replacement Warranty and life-time technical support

