‘A double life’: Skagit County pastor accused of dealing drugs, money laundering

A Skagit County pastor who “admitted he leads a double life” was arrested in January with nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine and bragged that he was a good drug dealer, according to court documents.

Steve Parker, 57, was arrested January 19 in Mount Vernon after detectives with the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit received information that Parker had been distributing controlled substances in Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.

Information provided to detectives said that Parker not only possessed firearms, but was dealing in fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Parker is an officer of Nest Ministries and director/officer of Omni-Mana Services that provide help to “those who have had troubled pasts, addictions, or just down on their luck. With the help of ProviderOne, we are able to help find employment and low cost housing while counseling our clients through the process.”

Detectives determined Parker had two homes -- one on the Tulalip Reservation and another in Arlington.

Parker was arrested in Mount Vernon in his 2002 Subaru, where officers found him in possession of two ounces of fentanyl powder and a loaded handgun.

Deputies also noted Parker ran a live feed camera on his phone, but turned it off as they were contacting him.

Parker told the deputies he was aware fentanyl was a dangerous drug. He admitted to providing Narcan to an overdose patient in the past. He told deputies he resupplied his drugs three to four times a week, from multiple sources.

According to an affidavit, Parker also bragged about being a good drug dealer, adding he is “good at business.” He said his drug dealing has been a source of income.

He said he bought the 2002 Subaru a few weeks ago. Parker reportedly bought a 2011 Mercedes and a 2007 GMC Yukon a month ago, putting those purchases in other people’s names.

After a warrant was served on the Subaru, officers found over 2.7 pounds of methamphetamine, over 2,000 counterfeit pills, and another ounce of fentanyl powder and cocaine.

Parker said his home in Tulalip -- where he lives with his girlfriend -- is where he conducts his criminal business. His Arlington home is where his wife and mother-in-law live, along with fourteen sex offenders, according to a sex offender database.

One of the sex offenders, Raymond Joe Wagner, was sentenced in 2015 to molesting two preteen girls over the course of about three years.

Detectives serving a search warrant on the Tulalip home saw several subjects flee and hide when they arrive.

Detectives who searched the Arlington home confirmed none of the residents were aware of Parker’s criminal activities.

A total of 30 firearms were recovered at both homes.

Parker is scheduled to be arraigned February 2.