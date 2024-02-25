Double lottery winner almost skipped buying Maryland tickets. ‘About to leave the store’

A Baltimore resident won $50,000 each on two scratch-off “Pick 5” tickets, but it almost didn’t happen, Maryland lottery officials say.

“It’s funny, because I was playing my boyfriend’s tickets and I almost didn’t play for myself,” she told the lottery. “I was about to leave the store, but thought, ‘Let me go ahead and get mine too.’”

Then she forgot about the tickets, which she bought for $1 each on Dec. 30, the lottery said in a news release.

Days later, she checked the tickets and discovered she won the top prize of $50,000 on two of them.

“I looked and was like, ‘Hold up, this cannot be right,’” she said. “I showed my boyfriend so he could double check.”

The couple visited Maryland Lottery headquarters on Thursday, Feb. 22, to claim the prizes.

The woman, who recalls predicting she would win with the Pick 5 tickets in 2022, said she plans to invest her winnings.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

