Double Your Money in Less Than a Decade With These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

When investors look back on the world's greatest investment portfolios and money managers, one constant often stands out: a focus on dividend stocks. While dividend stocks aren't flashy by any means, they offer a number of competitive advantages that result in superior long-term returns.

For example, dividend stocks are a beacon of profitability. By that I mean they're often time-tested businesses, and their management teams would be unwilling to continue paying out a portion of corporate profits if they didn't foresee continued profitability and growth. Although it's not always the case, dividend stocks more often than not can be purchased and forgotten about for years or decades.

A smiling businessman in awe as he looks at a large, messy pile of cash bills on his desk. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Dividend stocks can also help hedge against the inevitable downside of the stock market. No investor likes seeing paper losses in their portfolio, but a stock market correction of at least 10% has occurred, on average, every 1.86 years in the S&P 500 since 1950. Dividend payouts can help hedge against these downward moves and, hopefully, prevent long-term investors from making a rash decision by selling a fundamentally sound company.

Dividend payouts can also be reinvested into more shares of dividend-paying stock via a dividend reinvestment plan, or DRIP. By reinvesting your payouts, you'll grow the number of shares of dividend-paying stock you own, as well as the dividend payout you're entitled to. This strategy is what top-tier money managers often use to grow the wealth of their clients.

Lastly, it doesn't hurt that, historically, dividend-paying stocks have handily outperformed non-dividend-paying stocks.

Double your money quickly with this small basket of high-yield dividend stocks

But there's still risk involved with dividend stocks. Namely, the higher the yield, the higher the risk. Investors want as much income as possible, but minimizing risk isn't always easy.

There are, however, a handful of high-yield stocks that have the potential to put serious money in your pocket. If you were to invest your money equally into the following three high-yield dividend stocks, the average annual yield of 8.2% would double your initial investment in less than nine years.

Two smiling young women texting on their smartphones. More

Image source: Getty Images.

AT&T: 6.7% dividend yield