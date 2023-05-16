Double murder inquiry after man and woman found dead in Huddersfield

Police at address in Huddersfield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a double murder after a man and a woman were found dead at a house in Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police were called to an address in Harpe Inge, Dalton, just before 10am on Monday after paramedics found the victims with multiple injuries.

They were declared dead at the scene.

A man from Huddersfield, aged in his 30s, has now been arrested on suspicion of both murders and is in custody for questioning, police said.

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said: "This has clearly been an exceptionally serious offence and I can promise residents that a full investigation is ongoing into the murder of this man and woman.

"We are conducting extensive inquiries at the scene and at other locations in the Dalton area as we investigate the circumstances of what took place."

