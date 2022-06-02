Double murder probe in Concord remains active, 'not cold'

Jun. 2—CONCORD — As the investigation into the double murder of a Concord couple enters its seventh week, state prosecutors and local police released photos of a vehicle seen near the scene on the day of the killings and said they are confident they will get a break in the case.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward told reporters that investigators aren't alarmed they still lack a confirmed suspect in the murder of Stephen and Djeswende "Wende" Reid, whose bodies were found April 21.

The grisly discovery came three days after the couple had left their Alton Woods home to go for a walk on the Broken Ground trails off Portsmouth Street.

Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

"Some cases just take longer than others and certainly, this is not one that has gone cold by any stretch of the imagination," Ward said during an update on the case at the state's Incident Planning and Operations Center here Wednesday afternoon.

Ward said the local, state and federal joint investigation has been "making some progress."

Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood urged the public to come forward with any information, especially those who might have been on these walking trails on April 18.

"We want to talk to everybody because something is going to break on this."

Earlier Wednesday, Attorney General John Formella's office and Concord Police released images of a green, late-model Toyota RAV4 parked near the walking trails on the afternoon of April 18.

Ward asked for the public's help in identifying either the driver or owner of the SUV.

The images came from dashboard and personal cameras that local investigators received from citizens and the operator of a local school bus in the area that day, he said.

"We have not been able to identify anyone who is associated with this vehicle," said Ward, adding authorities have "no reason to believe" it's connected with a suspect in this case.

Story continues

The Toyota RAV4, produced between 2006 and 2012, was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on Portsmouth Road that day.

Ward said they do not have the image of a license plate from the vehicle, but did not rule out that investigators could reach out and try to contact owners of vehicles that match the description.

It would not be unusual for someone to come forward with helpful information nearly two months after a murder, Ward said.

"There are number of people who are so busy with their daily lives that they are not plugged into what the news media is reporting," Ward said.

"We believe the repetition of doing this is important."

'Person of interest'

Investigators have not been able to identify anyone from a composite sketch of a "person of interest" released May 17.

"We received a number of tips, a number of very helpful tips with respect to that person, but those have not enabled us to identify or to speak with that individual," Ward said.

The man is described as in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, clean shaven, with a medium build and short brown hair, according to the Attorney General's Office. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, possibly with a hood, and khaki-colored pants, and he carried a black backpack.

Officials said the man they're seeking "was seen in the vicinity of the shooting incident on Monday, April 18."

The Concord Regional Crimeline has increased its reward to $33,500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of whoever is responsible for the Reids' deaths.

Some of that reward money will expire on July 17, Ward said.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the man or the RAV4 is urged to call the police department at 603-225-8600.

Tips also can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online at concordregionalcrimeline.com, or by texting TIP234 with a message to CRIMES (274637).

Concord chief Osgood said increased local police patrols on and around these hiking trails will remain in place through the summer.

klandrigan@unionleader.com

jphelps@unionleader.com