Double-murder suicide leaves 2 men, 1 woman dead near 20th Avenue, Hadley Street

Phoenix police responded to a shooting Saturday night in an apartment. The ongoing investigation has reported three deaths from the people involved.

Phoenix police are investigating what they said is a double-murder suicide that occurred late Saturday at an apartment near 20th Avenue and Hadley Street.

Police officers responded to the shooting around 11:50 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot to death outside an apartment.

According to police, a witness said they saw someone force a woman inside an apartment and heard shots after.

Police said a special assignments unit was called in to investigate the apartment, where they found a woman who had been shot to death and a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation indicates the man inside the apartment was the suspect and the ex-boyfriend of the woman, police said. The man found outside the residence was the woman’s current boyfriend. Their identities were not released.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

