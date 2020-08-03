Double murder suspect was last spotted in Georgia, feds say. There’s a reward

A Connecticut man suspected in a double homicide could be in middle Georgia, according to federal authorities.

Now the U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

#BOLO Last seen 7/31 in McDonough, GA: Russell Smith of Windsor, CT is the suspect in the double murder of brothers Aaron Walker and Franklin Spencer on 2/20/20. Smith is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Smith, do not approach, please call 877-WANTED2. @USMarshalsHQ pic.twitter.com/8Ba2EOVoTc — US Attorney MDGA (@USAO_MDGA) August 3, 2020

The agency, which acts within the U.S. Justice Department, issued an alert Monday for Russell T. Smith, 44, who last seen July 31 in McDonough, Georgia, according to a news release.

Authorities said Smith is wanted in the murder of brothers Franklin Spencer and Aaron Walker on Feb. 20. The shooting unfolded outside of Elizabeth’s Bar and Restaurant in Bloomfield, Connecticut, and authorities have been searching for him since, NBC Connecticut reported.

He’s charged with two counts of murder with a court bond set at $5 million, officials said. The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force is now assisting in the search.

Boy, 14, charged in Columbus homicide was among 5 suspects in car break-in scheme, police say

Smith is described as a Black male with medium complexion standing 5 feet, 10 inches and weighing 180 pounds with bald or short black hair, according to authorities.

U.S. Marshals said he “fancies himself as a ladies man” and could be staying with a girlfriend, friends or family in Georgia.

Smith is also known to frequent Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and New York, authorities said.

He’s considered “armed and dangerous” and is believed to have two semi-automatic handguns, NBC Connecticut reported. Authorities have warned the public not to approach or try to apprehend Smith themselves.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-WANTED2 (926-8332).