Double murder suspect surrenders after barricading himself in Detroit home

Mar. 20—A murder suspect who barricaded himself Friday in a home in Detroit surrendered hours later, police said.

A negotiator convinced the 28-year-old man to leave the house at around 9:10 p.m., and he was taken into custody, Cmdr. Darin Szilagy said.

"He chose the right option and surrendered," the commander said.

The man, who authorities linked to a double slaying in Tennessee, had been tracked to a house in the 2100 block of McLean on Friday afternoon, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

The Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team had been searching for the 28-year-old, who lives in Tennessee part time, has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2007 and violated federal parole, Szilagy told reporters.

Authorities tracked the man to the address through his phone, but it was unclear who lived there. Szilagy said the man's father lives in Detroit.

The suspect went inside with a gun at about 5 p.m. and refused to come out, Donakowski said.

He was the only person inside the house, police said.

A negotiation team spent hours trying to reach him Friday night, and authorities played a recorded message from two relatives on a loudspeaker, but he would not come out, Szilagy said.

"He was in a very troubled state of mind," he said. "We were very scared for his safety."

Relatives earlier told investigators the man's mental health was "dire" and deteriorating, Szilagy said.

The man started talking with negotiators over the phone after authorities rammed the home's front door, Szilagy said. At that point, the commander said, "he knew it's now or never."

No shots were fired, and "we're very happy with the professionalism exhibited" by authorities, the commander said.

The suspect was expected to be turned over to federal authorities then returned to Tennessee, Szilagy said.

Police warned residents for hours to avoid the neighborhood, which is near Interstate 75 and south of the Davison Freeway, as negotiations continued.