Double murder suspect waives extradition, to face charges in shooting deaths of NH couple

A double murder suspect will soon be returned to New Hampshire to face charges in the shooting deaths of a couple whose bodies were found near a hiking trail in Concord earlier this year.

Logan Clegg, 26, waived his extradition Thursday in Franklin County Superior Court in St. Albans, Vermont, less than 24 hours after the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced that he had been arrested “for knowingly causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times.”

The Reids had gone for a walk in the area of the Broken Ground Trails on April 18, 2022. Their bodies, riddled with multiple gunshot wounds, were found dead days later after family members reported them missing.

Clegg, who was initially considered a person of interest in the killings, will soon be arraigned in a New Hampshire courtroom on two counts of second-degree murder.

He has been housed in a St. Albans correctional facility since being arrested on a fugitive of justice charge out of Utah on October 12.

In a news conference prior to Clegg’s court appearance, Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said, “Six months ago, this senseless tragedy became our number one priority. Not a single day went by where it did not remain our number one priority. The Concord community was shocked by the deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid and we hope that today may result in a sense of healing for the community and the Reid family.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

