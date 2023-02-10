Double-murder suspect's trial may hinge on hospital comments

Feb. 10—The outcome of the upcoming double-homicide trial of a 24-year-old Ewa Beach man could hinge on whether potentially damaging statements he made—caught on police body-worn cameras at the hospital—will be allowed into evidence.

Circuit Judge Ronald Johnson heard the testimony of several witnesses Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning on the defense's motion to suppress statements made by Kendall Ramsey at the hospital emergency room, where he was treated for injuries sustained in a car crash shortly after the March 25, 2020, stabbing deaths of his 6-month-old son and 23-year-old girlfriend at their Ewa Beach townhouse, as well as statements made to detectives.

The judge also will review the police body-worn camera footage and recording of Ramsey's interview at the police station with detectives before deciding whether to allow the statements to be used at trial. The judge is expected to render a decision after hearing arguments by the attorneys Feb. 22.

Deputy Public Defender Hayley Cheng argued in a written motion that statements Ramsey made at The Queen's Medical Center are confidential communication between patient and physician, and are protected under Hawaii Rules of Evidence and therefore inadmissible at trial. She also said Ramsey could have perceived the hospital staffer to be a physician because of his attire and stethoscope.

Ramsey is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his infant son and Kayla Holder, and attempted murder for injuring a driver.

Police Cpl. Richard Town ­send testified he went to Queen's to help guard Ramsey, and said officer Shawn Borges motioned him to enter the trauma room and activate his camera.

Cheng had a portion of the video played in which Ramsey could be heard saying, "I was drunk. ... I just blacked out. ... I was knocked out basically, and then in the end ... I saw my son dead and I knew I ..."

Townsend's written report said Ramsey stated to an attending nurse, who began asking questions, that he had been drinking, got into an argument with his girlfriend, stabbed her and saw his son on the ground dead.

On the witness stand he said he didn't know whether it was a nurse or a doctor.

Borges testified he activated his body-worn camera at 3 :11 a.m.

March 26, 2020, when Ramsey began answering questions after a hospital staff member wearing scrubs, a stethoscope and hospital identification began asking medical questions.

Borges said Ramsey was handcuffed to the gurney, wore a neck brace, had his hands in paper bags and had been sedated while Borges was in the room. He said he was with Ramsey from 1 :30 a.m., when he began receiving treatment, until nearly two hours later, when he began making statements.

All the officers testified they did not ask hospital personnel to ask Ramsey questions.

Detective Kaimi Mead testified Wednesday he was apprised by police officers that Ramsey had given "an admission of guilt " to treating personnel. He said he spoke to Borges, who said it was caught on his body-worn camera.

Mead's written report said Borges informed him Ramsey said he was at home with Holder when the baby began to cry. Holder got angry with Ramsey, and hit and choked him, he said. Ramsey then got mad and hit and stabbed her, and admitted he was drunk and left.

Ramsey said he was drunk but could not believe what he had done, and paced back and forth before leaving.

Mead wrote in a court document that police found the bodies of the woman and infant lying on the kitchen floor "bloody, lifeless and appeared to have suffered numerous stab wounds." They recovered a large bloodied kitchen knife and another large knife.

After leaving, Ramsey was involved in a car crash, injuring Lynette Rojas, the driver of a blue Hyundai found inoperable on the shoulder of Kunia Road at about 12 :05 a.m. March 26, 2020. Ramsey's car was found on its side in a farm field.

Mead testified he showed the footage taken by Borges' camera to Detective Scott Sato, then by phone informed Donn Manzano, the lead detective, and arrested Ramsey minutes later at 3 :25 a.m. March 26, 2020.

Cheng questioned Mead about his written report, which said Ramsey was "currently sedated and not responsive." Mead said he did not recall whether it was upon Mead's arrival that Ramsey was "currently sedated."

Mead said he had been apprised of Ramsey's injuries, that Ramsey was sedated and transported from the scene of a vehicle collision.

In her motion, Cheng also said detectives failed to properly advise Ramsey of his constitutional right to have an attorney present when they interrogated him March 27.

Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell asked Manzano whether police had a basis for arresting Ramsey for first-degree murder without the statements at Queen's.

"Yes, " he replied.

He said Ramsey was calm and polite during the interview.

Bell played the video in which Ramsey said he was born in Chicago, had been living in Hawaii for a little less than two years, had served two years in the Army and was an E3 (private first class ) when he left.

In the video, Ramsey said he wanted to tell his story now, needed an attorney but did not want an attorney now.

Ramsey had no prior criminal history, Manzano confirmed.