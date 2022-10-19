Double murder trial day 5: Prosecution case in chief begins, judge orders bench warrant

The double murder trial began Wednesday with Somerset County Judge Scott Bittner issuing a bench warrant for one of the prosecution's star witness, Jasmine Browning (Hinton), 27, formerly of Columbus, Ohio.

Browning/Hinton was called to the stand on Tuesday and made it halfway to the witness stand in courtroom No. 1 before turning around and walking out. It appears she ran, for Senior Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry II told the court at the beginning of Wednesday's session that she is unavailable for testimony because she cannot be found.

The bench warrant calls for her apprehension to be brought to the courtroom to testify.

Browning/Hinton was the girlfriend of one of the defendants, Samson Washington, when the crime occurred. She is accused of luring the two murder victims, James Smith, 32, and Damian Staniszewski, 19, to a house where they were tortured and later driven to a wooded area just across Cambria County's line into Somerset County and shot to death in March 2017. Browning/Hinton was severed from the case with her co-defendants and was scheduled to testify for the prosecution.

The two friends, Smith, of Portage, and Staniszewski, of Duncansville, were accused by members of the Main Street Money Gang of Columbus, Ohio, who had set up shop in Johnstown, of stealing a large amount of money and drugs from their stash house, according to court documents. The house belonged to Washington, also known on the street as "Squad," according to court documents.

The three defendants on trial in the murder of Smith and Staniszewski are members of the Main Street Money Gang, according to law enforcement testimony.

Law enforcement became involved in the case when the family members of Smith and Staniszewski filed missing persons reports within days of their disappearance in March 2017. Police found an abandoned vehicle identified by Smith’s and Staniszewski’s families as the one the two men were last seen in together about a half-mile from where their remains would be discovered by a hunter in September.

Initially, four men and Browning/Hinton were arrested and charged with the murder. Since the first arrest in December 2017 of Washington, and Devon Wyrick, known on the street as "Q" and Joshua Bergmann. Since then Browning/Hinton, Wyrick and Bergmann were severed from the case. Bergmann was never charged with homicide, but with aggravated assault, kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap.

Bergmann testifies

Bergmann, 42, formerly of Cresson and now an inmate in Cambria County Prison in an unrelated case, testified that a relative told him on March 27, 2017, that Smith and Staniszewski had an unusually large amount of drugs. He said he was using drugs and bought them from "Squad." Information about his friend led him to call Washington. Sometimes drug dealers give out drugs to individuals without them having to pay for them up front and Bergmann testified, "I called and asked why he gave it to him and not to me."

He testified that Washington called him and asked him to show others in the gang where Smith lived. Bergmann said he drove to Portage followed by two vehicles with five gang members and did so. He went up and knocked on the door but Smith was not there, he said.

Bergmann testified he received a small amount of coke and dope (heroin) or showing them where Smith lived.

"I got a call from Squad" to go to one of the three houses the gang used to do drug deals. When he was there he saw "Q" or Wyrick outside, and once in the house he was taken to the basement where he saw Smith and Staniszewski on their knees, tied and stripped to their boxer shorts.

He also saw other gang members and at least one gun.

He went over to his friend, Smith, and "I smacked him across the face," he testified.

He was given more drugs and he left, he said.

Defense attorney Ashlan Clark, who is defending Washington, questioned his exit.

"You want the jury to believe that you got drugs and just left?" she asked.

He replied that he did.

Bergmann was arrested and charged in the case in February 2019 after he wrote a letter to an attorney claiming he was not part of the conspiracy in the death of Smith and Staniszewski, according to court documents.

He testified Wednesday that he did so because a man had walked up to him on a street in Somerset and called him "a rat."

