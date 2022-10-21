Double murder trial day 7: Defense has its day in court

The jury soon will go to a room to deliberate on Friday afternoon in the double murder trial held in the Somerset County Common Pleas Court.

On Thursday evening, Judge Scott Bittner listened to the defense attorneys' motions to dismiss the charges against their clients arguing that the government failed to prove its case against them. He only granted partial dismissal of charges against one of the defendants, Deandre Callender. The homicide, aggravated assault and unlawful restrain charges were dismissed.

The jury now has to decide only if Callendar is guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap. The jury must decide if the other co-defendants in the case, Samson Washington and Marekus Benson, are guilty of conspiracy, homicide, kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful restraint.

Evidence

The only scientific evidence presented in the case dealt with cellphone towers and tracking movements.

John Orlando, of the FBI, explained how it all worked using the movement and times of the defendants, Samson Washington, Deandre Callender and Marekus Benson (along with Devon Wyrick, who until last week was a co-defendant, and the two victims in the case, James Smith and Damian Staniszewski.)

Their movement was shown through their cellphones' use of towers in the area.

Browning’s testimony in prior hearings

Jasmine Browning skipped out on testifying at the trial. The girlfriend of Washington at the time of the crime, she had inside information about the day the victims were taken and later murdered from the prospective of being an observer of the gang members' activity before and after the event.

What:Double murder trial day 3: Fathers of the victims testify about the day their sons went missing

The prosecution had asked the court and the court agreed to nol prosse her charges in exchange for her testimony in its case in chief.

“She is severed from this case. She still has charges pending against her, although she is no long a co-defendant in this case,” Judge Scott Bittner said.

Story continues

But when she could not be located to bring to the courthouse to testify for more than 24 hours, even with a bench warrant issued for her apprehension, the judge said, “Clearly she is unwilling to testify. The commonwealth has spent hours to secure her testimony. She is unwilling and unavailable."

Other:Somerset County teen will spend time in prison for planning to shoot up high school

“You can’t drag her to the stand and make her testify,” he said.

The judge decided to allow portions of her former testimony in procedures relating to the case be read aloud to the jury.

In the former testimony, Browning said that she was familiar with all of the co-defendants and was the girlfriend of Washington at the time of the crime. She said she is also knowledgeable with the East Main Money Gang, although she was never a member.

This:Inmate accused of killing his cellmate: 'I strongly object to the word, murder'

On March 27, 2017 something unusual happened, she said.

“Someone broke into the state house on Boyer Avenue (in Johnstown),” she said.

She and Washington received a call from his brother, Devon Wyrick, who told them what he was seeing at the house. The went to the house, she said.

Initially, Wyrick was a co-defendant in the case, but agreed to testify against the other co-defendants and in exchange he pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in the third degree, which brings with it the sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison for each count.

While there, the two brothers started looking for “their stuff” that she clarified was money and drugs. They did not find it, she said.

Washington called Benson and told him about the burglary because Benson also had belongings there, drug money, Browning said.

Next, Washington began to make phone calls to various people to try to find out if anyone knew about what happened and who did it. Nothing, she said.

Then he received two phone calls at different times. One call was from Smith and Staniszewski who wanted to buy drugs, more than they normally requested. “They usually didn’t have that much money."

A call from Joshua Bergmann, a friend of Smith's, wanting to know why Smith was given so many drugs for free (something occasionally done by drug dealers) and not him. Bergmann was one of the star witnesses for the prosecution in this case.

Both calls led to Washington, Benson, Wyrick and Callender believing that the two friends were responsible for the burglary at the gang's stash house, according to testimony by several witnesses.

The hunt had already begun, with the co-defendants calling and visiting with users to try to find out who it was that took drugs and money from the stash house, according to the prosecution. The hunt took a different path when the group believed that it was Smith and Staniszewski who had burglarized the Boyer Avenue house.

They jumped into two cars and followed Bergmann to his friend's home. But when Bergmann knocked on the door there was no answer, so they left.

According to the prosecution, what followed was an orchestrated drug buy at the Galleria Mall in Johnstown between Smith and Staniszewski and at least two of the defendants that resulted in the two men being held by gun point and driven back to the Boyd Avenue house. Once there, Smith and Staniszewski where taken to the basement where they were tied, beaten and terrorized before being driven to a wooded area in Conemaugh Township of Somerset County. Once there they were shot to death and their bodies were left.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Jurors have the Somerset County double murder case in deliberations