Double-murderer Alex Murdaugh loses prison phone privileges after lawyer provides recorded conversation to documentary producers

Jailed double-murderer Alex Murdaugh, who is currently serving out a pair of life sentences, was banned from using the phone in prison after he provided his lawyer with material for an upcoming Fox Nation documentary.

The disgraced legal scion read his journal entries aloud during a June call with his attorney, Jim Griffin, who recorded their exchange, then passed it along to producers of an upcoming three-part docuseries called “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh,” according to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Prisoners in the state are not allowed to give media interviews, per departmental policy.

“The department believes that victims of crime should not have to see or hear the person who victimized them or their family member on the news. Inmates lose the privilege of speaking to the news media when they enter SCDC,” the agency said.

Prison officials have since sent a note to Griffin, warning that if he knowingly or unknowingly helps Murdaugh violate rules again, he could lose his ability to speak to his client.

While calls between inmates and their attorneys are protected — and therefore not documented by prison staff — correction officials heard rumors about Murdaugh’s recorded conversation earlier this month and yanked his phone and tablet privileges as a result.

In the days after, Murdaugh used another inmate’s PIN to make a call, which is also a violation of prison policy. A corrections officer reviewing inmate phone calls later recognized his voice and reported him.

Murdaugh in March was convicted of killing his son, Paul, 22, and his wife, Maggie, 52 on June 7, 2021. They were found fatally shot near a kennel area on the family’s sweeping “Moselle” hunting estate. He has maintained his innocence in the killings.

In September, he is expected to plead guilty in federal court to charges that he stole millions of dollars from clients, according to court records. Murdaugh also faces about 100 charges in state court.

Authorities allege he bilked millions from clients who suffered debilitating injuries and needed money for medical care. He is charged with stealing from his family’s law firm and helping run a drug ring to launder money. He’s also accused of asking a friend to kill him on the side of a highway so his surviving son could collect $10 million in life insurance.

The shot only grazed Murdaugh’s head.

