Double-murderer Alex Murdaugh loses prison phone privileges after lawyer provides recorded conversation to documentary producers

Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
·2 min read
0

Jailed double-murderer Alex Murdaugh, who is currently serving out a pair of life sentences, was banned from using the phone in prison after he provided his lawyer with material for an upcoming Fox Nation documentary.

The disgraced legal scion read his journal entries aloud during a June call with his attorney, Jim Griffin, who recorded their exchange, then passed it along to producers of an upcoming three-part docuseries called “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh,” according to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Prisoners in the state are not allowed to give media interviews, per departmental policy.

“The department believes that victims of crime should not have to see or hear the person who victimized them or their family member on the news. Inmates lose the privilege of speaking to the news media when they enter SCDC,” the agency said.

Prison officials have since sent a note to Griffin, warning that if he knowingly or unknowingly helps Murdaugh violate rules again, he could lose his ability to speak to his client.

While calls between inmates and their attorneys are protected — and therefore not documented by prison staff — correction officials heard rumors about Murdaugh’s recorded conversation earlier this month and yanked his phone and tablet privileges as a result.

In the days after, Murdaugh used another inmate’s PIN to make a call, which is also a violation of prison policy. A corrections officer reviewing inmate phone calls later recognized his voice and reported him.

Murdaugh in March was convicted of killing his son, Paul, 22, and his wife, Maggie, 52 on June 7, 2021. They were found fatally shot near a kennel area on the family’s sweeping “Moselle” hunting estate. He has maintained his innocence in the killings.

In September, he is expected to plead guilty in federal court to charges that he stole millions of dollars from clients, according to court records. Murdaugh also faces about 100 charges in state court.

Authorities allege he bilked millions from clients who suffered debilitating injuries and needed money for medical care. He is charged with stealing from his family’s law firm and helping run a drug ring to launder money. He’s also accused of asking a friend to kill him on the side of a highway so his surviving son could collect $10 million in life insurance.

The shot only grazed Murdaugh’s head.

With News Wire Services

Recommended Stories

  • US Copyright Office opens public comments on AI and content ownership

    The US Copyright Office (USCO) wants your thoughts on generative AI and who can theoretically be declared to own its outputs. The technology has increasingly commanded the legal system’s attention, and as such office began seeking public comments on Wednesday about some of AI’s thorniest issues (via Ars Technica). These include questions about companies training AI models on copyrighted works, the copyright eligibility of AI-generated content (along with liability for infringing on it) and how to handle machine-made outputs mimicking human artists’ work.

  • Powerful photos show Hurricane Idalia's path of destruction in Southeast

    The eye of Tropical Storm Idalia left North Carolina on Thursday morning leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. When it made landfall early on Wednesday, then-Hurricane Idalia, brought winds of 125 mph to Florida’s Gulf Coast. As it moved through Florida’s Big Bend region, the Category 3 storm ripped through homes and businesses. Storm surge on Florida’s coastline reached record highs of more than 8 feet in Cedar Key and over 4.5 feet in Tampa Bay.

  • The best Labor Day TV sales 2023: Save over $1,000 on brands like Sony, LG and more

    Celebrate your economic achievement this Labor Day with a brand-new TV — save over $1,000!

  • The 120+ best Labor Day sales 2023

    From Apple to Zappos, here's where you can save big before the long weekend.

  • Julie Ertz announces retirement: 'Soccer, you have shaped every part of who I am'

    The USWNT star alluded to the decision after the team's loss to Sweden in the Women's World Cup Round of 16.

  • Atlanta Fed's Bostic favors holding rates steady for now

    Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic wants the central bank to hold rates at current levels until inflation gets down to the Fed's 2% target.

  • Luis Rubiales' uncle defends Jenni Hermoso and denounces the Spanish federation president: 'He is a cowardly man'

    "The Rubiales family is on the side of Jenni Hermoso."

  • Selena Gomez is all about the affordable Always Pan — and it's on sale for Labor Day

    With meal time about to return indoors, here's your chance to bring Our Place to Your Place.

  • VanMoof makes a move: Lavoie acquires the e-bike startup out of bankruptcy for "tens of millions" of euros

    VanMoof, the flashy e-bike startup that skidded into bankruptcy this summer, has gotten back on its bike, so to speak. Today it was announced that Lavoie, which makes electric scooters, has acquired the business out of administration. “With its next generation of e-bikes, smart technology, innovative design, and loyal customer base, VanMoof and Lavoie fit together perfectly," said Eliott Wertheimer, Lavoie CEO, in a statement.

  • Floworks is building an AI assistant to change how workers interact with software

    About the time that Floworks co-founders Sudipta Biswas and Sarthak Shrivastava were starting at Y Combinator in the Winter 23 cohort, they had a chat with veteran investor Vinod Khosla, who encouraged the pair to think bigger. Today, the company announced a $1.5 million seed investment. “Fundamentally, our product is an AI assistant, which can interact with different software products that knowledge workers use daily, such as Gmail, Google Calendar or Salesforce, and you can simply instruct these products in plain natural language to get your stuff done,” Biswas told TechCrunch.

  • TikTok's 'Effect House' AR development platform exits beta

    TikTok's AR development platform called "Effect House," which allows creators to build AR effects for use in the video app, is officially out of beta. Creators can now download Effect House 3.0 and join TikTok’s official Effect House community on Discord, where they can be kept up-to-date on the latest events and challenges, office hours, and also connect with other effect creators. Since its launch last year, effects made by Effect House’s community of creators have inspired more than 21 billion videos, garnering more than 8.6 trillion views globally and bringing together more than 400,000 members on the Effect House Discord.

  • Here's $28,000. Buy something to BE a camper

    Our editors choose vehicles you can sleep in for a camping trip.

  • Martian Lawyers Club raises $2.2M for AI-based game personalization tech

    The Martian Lawyers Club (MLC) wants to take game personalization to the next level with the help of generative AI. While there are plenty of companies that focus on using AI to generate game assets, MLC is taking a decidedly different approach by focusing less on content and more on the systems that form the core of a game. The company today announced that it has raised a $2.2 million pre-seed round led by Fly Ventures, with participation from System.One and Amar Shah, the co-founder of Wayve and Charm Therapeutics, as well as Dhyan Ventures.

  • HP's first 16-inch Pavilion Plus laptop offers NVIDIA RTX graphics

    HP has released its first 16-inch model Pavilion Plus model, offering a 16.5-inch 120Hz 2.5K display, along with the latest Intel Core i7 processors.

  • The fall of Babylon: Failed tele-health startup once valued at $2B goes bankrupt, sold for parts

    It's the end of the road for Babylon Health, the London tele-health startup once valued at nearly $2 billion after being backed by likes of DeepMind and deep-pocketed health insurance companies. After the company's U.S. shares became worthless and its operation turned insolvent earlier this month, last night, the U.K. subsidiary of the business formally went into administration. At the same time, the administrators sold a large chunk of its assets to eMed Healthcare UK, a new subsidiary of U.S. company eMed.

  • X sets its sights on LinkedIn with a job listing feature

    The social network X plans to compete with LinkedIn by offering job listings and more, CEO Elon Musk said in a new post.

  • The best cellphones for seniors in 2023

    Top picks for users who prize simplicity, affordability and safety features above all else.

  • Fitbit targeted with trio of data transfer complaints in Europe

    Google-owned Fitbit is facing a trio of privacy complaints in the European Union which allege the company is illegally exporting user data in breach of the bloc's data protection rules. The complaints target Fitbit's claim that users have consented to international transfers of their information -- to the US and elsewhere -- arguing the company is forcing consent from users which does not meet the required legal standard. The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) lays out a set of rules for how local users' information can be used, including requiring data processors to have a valid legal basis for processing people's data and setting controls on data exports.

  • The best alarm clocks of 2023

    From chic, sleek models to no-frills analog stalwarts, these options are sure to please.

  • Feds investigate Tesla's use of funds for secret 'glass house' project

    Manhattan federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission are separately investigating the use of Tesla funds to bankroll a secret project that is described internally as a glass house for CEO Elon Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter. WSJ reported in July that Tesla board members were investigating potential misuse of company resources on the project, known as "Project 42," and whether Musk was personally involved. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Souther District of New York has reportedly sought information about what benefits have been paid to Musk, how much Tesla spent on the project, and what the project was for, WSJ's sources said.