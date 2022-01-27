Double murderer Donald Grant executed by lethal injection in Oklahoma

Sue Ogrocki
Graham Lee Brewer and David K. Li
·2 min read

McALESTER, Okla. — An Oklahoma man, who had offered to be executed by firing squad, was put to death via lethal injection on Thursday morning, officials said.

Donald Anthony Grant, 46, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. CST at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, a state corrections spokesman announced.

The execution began at 10:03 a.m. and Grant was declared unconscious at 10:08 a.m. before his death at 10:16 a.m., said Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow.

There were 18 witnesses to the execution, including news reporters, prosecutors, a police chief and loved ones of Grant and his victims.

When asked if he had a final statement, Grant rambled for more than two minutes with disjointed phrases such as, "Yo I got this," "It's nothing" and "I've done this before."

His microphone was cut off but Grant kept speaking even as the execution unfolded. At one point, tears appeared to be rolling down his face.

Grant killed Brenda McElyea, 29, and Felicia Suzette Smith, 43, so there’d be no witnesses to his robbery at the La Quinta Inn in Del City in July 2001.

"Although Donald Grant's execution does not bring Brenda back, it allows us all to finally move forward knowing that justice was served," Shirl Pilcher, a sister of McElyea, told reporters.

Grant was the first person executed in the United States this year and third put to death in in Oklahoma since the state resumed capital punishment after a six-year pause in October last year.

Grant and another death row inmate, Gilbert Postelle, had asked a federal judge to grant them a temporary injunction that would delay their executions until a trial can be held over whether Oklahoma’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.

They had offered to be killed by firing squad as an alternative, arguing it'd be quicker and less painful.

A trial on the matter is set to begin Feb. 28. But Grant's scheduled execution was on Thursday at 10 a.m. CST and Postelle's date with death is set for Feb. 17.

But the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stay Grant's execution.

Grant's death marks the 1,541st execution since the resumption of capital punishment in 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two executions to proceed in Oklahoma after appeals court denies stays

    The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to block Oklahoma officials from executing Donald Anthony Grant and Gilbert Ray Postelle.

  • US Supreme Court declines to halt pending Oklahoma execution

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request from a death row inmate in Oklahoma to stop his upcoming lethal injection. In a brief order, the court indicated 46-year-old Donald Grant’s application for a temporary stay of execution was denied. The decision paves the way for Grant to receive a lethal injection at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

  • Oklahoma Executes Man Who Struggled With Severe Mental Illness

    Donald Grant is the third person killed by the state in recent months amid a lawsuit over the state’s lethal injection protocol.

  • Federal appeals court blocks execution of Alabama inmate

    A federal appeals court on Wednesday blocked the state from executing an inmate convicted of killing a driver who gave him a ride, upholding a lower court ruling that he can't be put to death unless the state uses an untested, new method. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to lift a lower court order blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves. The execution was originally set for Thursday and could still take place since the state attorney general's office has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to let the lethal injection procced.

  • Bengals QB Joe Burrow expecting Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium to be ‘really loud’

    After an old quote about NFL stadium noise went viral, #Bengals QB Joe Burrow spoke on what he expects from #Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC title game.

  • Navy discharges 1st active-duty sailors for vaccine refusal

    The Navy said Tuesday that it has discharged 23 active-duty sailors for refusing the coronavirus vaccine, marking the first time it has thrown currently serving sailors out of the military over the mandatory shots. The discharges came as the Navy released new COVID-19 guidance that requires all deployed sailors and air crew to be vaccinated, but relaxes some quarantine practices on ships based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Navy leaders said all operational units — meaning those involved in deployments out to sea — must be 100% vaccinated, and any sailors who have approved medical or administrative exemptions are shifted to shore duty.

  • Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged Months After Welcoming First Child Together

    The couple were first romantically linked in 2017 after meeting on a movie set.

  • Florida football among ESPN’s top teams helped by transfer portal

    Billy Napier has brought over a ton of talent through the transfer portal, and ESPN thinks Florida's haul is one of the best.

  • Editorial: Don't let real estate investors destroy all our rent-controlled housing stock

    If the state cares about preserving existing affordable apartments, it should pass a state bill that curbs real estate speculators who would buy rent-controlled properties and tear them down.

  • 10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

    The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret … The post 10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get appeared first on BGR.

  • Pooh Shiesty's sentencing date set in federal firearms case in Florida

    Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty will learn his fate this spring, as a sentencing hearing in his federal firearms case has been set in Florida.

  • Top available college football transfer portal defensive tackles

    Top available college football transfer portal defensive tackles #GoBucks

  • Nowhere to go: Time running out for residents of one Tallahassee mobile home park

    Community leaders held a press conference advocating for residents struggling to meet the demands of their new landlord.

  • Florida denies BKFC booking of Melvin Guillard over health concerns; ABC critical of ‘fighter recycling’

    "Commissions will be ready to hold their feet to the fire," should BKFC continue "recycle" MMA fighters, according to the ABC president Mike Mazzulli.

  • Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested

    A 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend has been arrested in Mexico, authorities announced Wednesday. Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning, Houston police said on Twitter. Rosales was found in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, Texas, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

  • Shooting victims’ families call for peace amid gun violence in Chicago

    The heartbreak is immense for family members when anyone is senselessly killed, but it’s different when a young child is murdered.

  • Joe Gibbs tells epic tales while reflecting on Washington's Super Bowl XXVI win

    On the 30th anniversary of Washington's last Super Bowl, Joe Gibbs passed along a handful of tremendous stories about the team.

  • Here's how to see what phase the moon was in on the day you were born

    People on TikTok think the moon phase you were born during can indicate something about your personality. People on TikTok think the moon phase you were born during can indicate something about your personality. Earth's satellite has eight different moon phases: . new moon, waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous, full moon, waning gibbous, last quarter, and waning crescent. For centuries, some have believed that the moon emits different energy during its different phases. much like looking up your astrology sign to learn about oneself, people are looking up their birthdate moon phase. Step 1: Visit Moonglow.com. Step 2: Locate the moon phase calculator. Step 3: Enter your birthdate. The calculator should generate your moon phase with a brief description of what it means. The hashtag #moonphase currently has over 71 million views on TikTok

  • Valerie Bertinelli’s Fans Are Emotional About Her Instagram Post Honoring Betty White

    Valerie Bertinelli first met 'Golden Girls' star Betty White during the 'Hot in Cleveland' pilot. Valerie is honoring Betty's legacy with reruns of her cooking show on the Food Network.

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ Record Breaker Amy Schneider Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

    Long-running Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider wrapped up her historic forty-game winning streak on Wednesday evening. And while her gameplay has come to end, for now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Schneider has signed with CAA. Schneider is the most successful woman ever to compete on Jeopardy! and ranks as No. 2 on Jeopardy!’s all-time consecutive […]