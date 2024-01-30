Double shooting in Apple Valley leaves one woman dead, another injured

A shooting left one woman dead and another injured at a mobile home park in Apple Valley, a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s official reported.

A shooting left one woman dead and another injured at a mobile home park in Apple Valley, a San Bernardino County sheriff’s official reported.

Just after midnight Tuesday, Apple Valley deputies responded to the report of a shooting at the Los Ranchos Mobile Home Park at 20843 Waalew Road. The area is located between Corwin Road and Dale Evans Parkway.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said two women were shot in the incident. One was fatally injured and the other was taken to a hospital. Her condition unknown.

A portion of the park was closed as sheriff’s homicide investigators were at the scene collecting evidence.

Residents told the Daily Press they did not hear gunfire, but were awakened by the sound of a low-flying sheriff’s helicopter.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Division has not released the identity of the woman who was killed.

The mobile home park made headlines in 2020 when sheriff’s officials accused a mother of smothering her infant daughter in March while under the influence and negligently caused the death of her two-month-old child in 2017.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: One woman dead, another injured after shooting in Apple Valley