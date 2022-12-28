A double shooting at a Broward condominium left a man dead on the sidewalk, police say

One man was found shot dead on a Lauderhill sidewalk and another man was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The men were found by officers answering 911 calls about a shooting at 5304 NW 24th Ct., the Inverness Village Condominium, just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night, Lauderhill police said. The second man, who was taken to Broward Health, was found next to one of the condo buildings.

Police say witnesses heard “a large commotion” followed by multiple shots fired.

As of Wednesday morning, police didn’t have information on the shooter.

Anyone who does have any information can call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).