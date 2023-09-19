Double shooting confirmed as a murder-suicide, per Columbia County Sheriff's Office

A shooting that left two dead over the weekend has been confirmed as a murder-suicide, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded a home on the 800 block of Willow Lake in Evans at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported a suspicious situation, according to an incident report.

When deputies entered the home, they found Larry Jacobs, 51, and Tijuana Dent, 49, between the dining area and the front door bathroom, each with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the report.

The couple's son, identified only as a minor, was at the residence when deputies arrived and told deputies "his parents were hurt and needed help," according to the report.

Jacobs was found with a firearm next to his body and was determined to be the shooter, according to the sheriff's office.

