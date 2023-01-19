Double shooting on Emerson St. leaves one dead and another in the hospital

A double shooting at a Southside business left one dead and sent another victim to the hospital Thursday morning.

Police were called around 10:30 AM and were still on the scene investigating into the early evening.

The tragedy occurred on Emerson Street, where police say a man in his early 30′s was shot to death and a woman in her mid-20′s was struck by bullets at Power Parks of America near the intersection of St. Augustine Road.

The woman’s condition is unknown, but JSO said she was alive when authorities arrived on the scene.

“Who was transported to a local hospital by JFRD,” said Lieutenant Mike Silcox.

Shell casings littered the road and police reported that nearby parked vehicles were struck by bullets.

It’s not clear whether they were occupied at the time.

JSO also said the shooting appears to have been targeted.

“The individual who was shot was who they were looking for,” said Silcox.

Police haven’t released any suspect description, but homicide teams spent the day speaking with witnesses and attempting to find security footage that could help identify the individual or individuals responsibly.

JSO is urging the community to remain vigilant and said it hopes to release more information soon.

“We just do not know where they’re at at this point and just so, as normal, just everyone needs to be aware of their surroundings,” said Silcox.

If you have any information that might help solve this case, you’re encouraged to reach out to JSO or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.