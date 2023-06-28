Double shooting in Henderson appears to be a murder-suicide, police say

EVANSVILLE — Law enforcement officials in Henderson said a double shooting in the 800 block of Letcher Street Wednesday afternoon appeared to be a murder-suicide.

According to a Henderson Police Department news release, the shooting occurred at approximately 12:37 p.m. Responding officers reportedly found two people lying on the front porch of a Letcher Street residence with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced one of the persons deceased at the scene. Medical personnel at Deaconess Henderson Hospital pronounced the second deceased shortly after.

"At this time, our investigation has concluded this incident was a murder/suicide," the HPD release states. "There is no current danger to the public."

The department did not publicly identify the two involved people or state if investigators know which person was the victim and which person was the alleged shooter.

