Double shooting at high school graduation ceremony leaves 1 dead, Tennessee police say

One person is dead and another critically injured after gunfire erupted outside a high school graduation held at Middle Tennessee State University on Wednesday, May 18, according to police.

Officers arrived at the campus just before 9 p.m. and found two people shot near the tennis courts outside the Murphy Center, where the graduation was happening, Murfreesboro police said in a news release.

The shooting occurred as people were leaving the ceremony, though no other injuries were reported, according to authorities.

“Tonight’s shooting at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) is a tragedy for our community,” police said in a statement. “We mourned with the family who lost a loved one and the victim who was injured. We ask for the public’s patience as the investigation is still active.”

Authorities are searching for the shooter, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dan Goodwin said at a news conference. When asked if the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, Goodwin replied, “Absolutely, you have to — from what happened.”

Police haven’t publicly named the person killed or the person who was injured. It’s also unclear if the victims were there for the graduation or were students at MTSU.

McClatchy News reached out to the Murfreesboro Police Department for an update on May 19 and was awaiting a response.

Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans confirmed the graduation was for Riverdale High School, which was closed Thursday, May 19, “as a precaution,” he told reporters. The school is expected to reopen Friday and counselors will be available for students.

Authorities have released few other details and said the shooting remains under investigation.

Murfreesboro is about 30 miles southeast of Nashville.

Motorcyclist defends self with gun after driver swipes knife at him, Florida video shows

Noisy candy wrapper prompts fatal fight between roommates, Washington police say

Religious dispute ends with man shot and killed in New Mexico oilfield, media reports