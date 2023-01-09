A double shooting kills one man in a Broward residential neighborhood, police say

One man is dead after an overnight double shooting in unincorporated Broward County, the sheriff’s office said Monday morning.

A ShotSpottter alert brought deputies to the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 2:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office said, where BSO Fire Rescue found a man shot dead. Another man found was taken to a hospital.

The investigation, which has part of Northwest 27th Avenue closed in the Roosevelt Gardens area, might affect traffic around dropoff time for Fort Lauderdale Dillard High School.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Broward Crime Stoppers either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).