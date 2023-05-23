Double-shooting leaves 1 dead, another in critical condition outside of Atlanta business

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in northwest Atlanta on Monday night.

Just after 11 p.m., police were called out to the 2000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW.

Police arrived and said two men had been shot.

One man was dead on the scene and another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Channel 2 Action News was on the scene and spoke with one of the shooting victim’s grandmothers, Joann McKibbins, overnight.

Police have not identified either of the victims but McKibbins said her grandson, Dominque McKibbins, just turned 18 years old.

“A sweet, kind-hearted person,” said McKibbins. “His heart is so pure, that’s all I know about my grandson.”

McKibbins said she and her grandson’s mother are hurt.

Police are not sure what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

