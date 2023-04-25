Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, Gwinnett County police say

Gwinnett County Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man injured and another man dead.

Police said that at around 11 p.m. on Monday, a man walked into Grady Hospital with a gunshot wound and said he was involved in a shooting that possibly involved another victim.

When officers arrived to an address on Mountain Drive in Gwinnett County, they found a dead man inside the home.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is on the scene in Gwinnett County working to learn more about this shooting.

Detectives were at the home Tuesday morning, canvassing the scene and looking for any potential witnesses to the shooting.

Police said there is no known motive and the man who was shot to death has not been identified.

Anyone with information to share in this case, is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

