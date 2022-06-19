Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Whitehaven, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a double shooting overnight in Whitehaven.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Graceland Drive just after 1:30 a.m.

Police found two people at the scene. One was pronounced dead and the other was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

This is an ongoing investigation and you can call 901-528-CASH with tips.

