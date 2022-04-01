Double shooting leaves 1 man dead, another injured in Hampton

One man died and another is injured after a double shooting Friday in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

One man was pronounced dead at a local hospital and another man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to a Twitter post from Hampton Police.

Sgt. Reggie Williams, a Hampton Police spokesperson, said they received the call at 5:37 p.m.

East Mercury Boulevard is closed in all directions at Oakland Drive, according to police. Officers are investigating.

The identities of the men and details about the shooting were not immediately available.