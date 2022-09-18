Double shooting leaves 12-year-old recovering after shooting in Raleigh, MPD says

Two people were shot in Raleigh Saturday night.

On Sep. 17 at approximately 10:45 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Ann Arbor Court in Raleigh.

When officers arrived, they found a man and boy, 12, both shot.

The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and the 12-year-old was taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

