Double shooting leaves 12-year-old recovering after shooting in Raleigh, MPD says

Two people were shot in Raleigh Saturday night.

On Sep. 17 at approximately 10:45 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Ann Arbor Court in Raleigh.

On September 17, 2022, at 10:45 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4205 Ann Arbor Ct. Two victims were located. One male, 23, was xported to ROH critical, and a male juvenile, 12, was xported to LeBonheur noncritical. There is no suspect info. pic.twitter.com/TV4CHBzSZN — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 18, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man and boy, 12, both shot.

The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and the 12-year-old was taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: