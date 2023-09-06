Double shooting leaves at least 1 person dead at Atlanta apartment complex
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.
Officers were called to the Reserve at Hollywood Apartments on Hollywood Road NW just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Authorities found two people who had been shot at the apartment complex. One of those people has been pronounced dead.
Channel 2 Action News crews and NewsChopper 2 are on their way to the apartments on the ground and in the sky. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting.
The victims have not been identified.
Investigators have not commented on possible suspects or motives.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: