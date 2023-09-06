Double shooting leaves at least 1 person dead at Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.

Officers were called to the Reserve at Hollywood Apartments on Hollywood Road NW just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities found two people who had been shot at the apartment complex. One of those people has been pronounced dead.

just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

The victims have not been identified.

Investigators have not commented on possible suspects or motives.

