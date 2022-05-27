Neighbors shocked at homicide investigation in Shelby County gated subdivision

Neighbors inside a gated subdivision in east Shelby County are in shock after learning one person was killed and another critically injured at a home in their community Friday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said they’re investigating a homicide that happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of Thorn Tree Lane.

“It’s a lovely, quiet neighborhood,” said neighbor Marlene Deal. “I’ve been here for 30 years and never anything like this has happened so, this is just a shock. It just couldn’t happen here.”

Deal and other neighbors who’ve lived in the area for decades said they were in disbelief Friday morning to see deputies surrounding a home that’s the scene of a homicide.

“It’s not every day that you wake up and you see crime scene tape all over the place,” said Carol Turner, who was out Friday morning walking her dog. “It was definitely a shock. It’s a sad morning.”

Investigators could be seen going in and out of a home at the corner of Thorn Tree Lane and Crystal Lake Drive.

Neighbors told FOX13′s Carolyn Cerda they know the family that lives in the house, but deputies had not yet identified the victims.

“I’ve actually got tears in my eyes right now,” Turner said. “It’s a pretty tight community around here so just to see that we lost somebody in the community regardless of the circumstances, it is very heartbreaking.”

Neighbors were also confused and concerned, not yet knowing how the crime unfolded.

“I was a little bit scared that it was a home invasion,” Deal said. “With all that’s going on in the world today, you never know what’s going on. It’s just terrible, terrible that anything can happen to anybody like that.”

“You really don’t know if it was something where someone got into the neighborhood and committed the crime or if it was something family-related,” Turner said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

