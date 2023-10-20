Double shooting leaves Trevon Praylow, 35, as Topeka's 32nd homicide victim this year

A double shooting early Friday morning in central Topeka claimed the life of the capital city's 32nd homicide victim this year.

Trevon Praylow, 35, of Topeka, was pronounced deceased at the scene, said Lt. Ronnie Connell of the Topeka Police Department. No arrests had been made.

Police on Friday morning weren't making public the name, age or gender of the second person who was shot. That person, an adult, was taken to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Connell said.

The city's previous high before this year had been 30, set in 2017.

Topeka police ask for tips

Police put up yellow crime scene tape around the area of the house at 1605 S.W. Fillmore, where they were investigating Friday morning.

Officers were called at 12:29 a.m. Friday to the scene, where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, Connell said.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the case to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the criminal investigations bureau of the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or providing tips online

