Double shooting leaves two injured in Monday night shooting in Arbutus, Baltimore County Police say

Cassidy Jensen, Baltimore Sun
·1 min read

Two men were injured in an Arbutus shooting shortly before 1 a.m. Monday night, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded to the double shooting in the 3300 block of Washington Boulevard and found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second victim, a 20-year-old, walked into a hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening. Both men remain in stable condition, the release says.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

Recommended Stories