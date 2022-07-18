Double shooting at metro Atlanta Citgo leaves victims injured

Two victims are ok after they were shot just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police responded to the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Drive to a person shot call. When they arrived, the found a gunshot victim in front of the location.

According to police, a second victim was found at an apartment in the 400 block of Fairburn Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victims told investigators they were standing in front of the gas station with others when the suspect walked toward them and began shooting before running from the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Both victims police said were alert, conscious and breathing.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:



