Double shooting at metro Atlanta Citgo leaves victims injured
Two victims are ok after they were shot just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, police said.
Atlanta police responded to the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Drive to a person shot call. When they arrived, the found a gunshot victim in front of the location.
According to police, a second victim was found at an apartment in the 400 block of Fairburn Road.
The victims told investigators they were standing in front of the gas station with others when the suspect walked toward them and began shooting before running from the scene.
Both victims police said were alert, conscious and breathing.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
