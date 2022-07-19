Double shooting at a Miami-Dade apartment complex hospitalizes two people, police say

Two men were sent to hospitals by a shooting in Tuesday’s first hours, Miami-Dade police say.

Police say the double shooting occurred around 1:23 a.m. in the 7500 block of Northwest 16th Street, at an apartment in the Model Cities C section of Miami-Dade public housing. The man shot in the abdomen was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital while the man shot in the thigh went to Hialeah Hospital.

Both are in stable condition, police say. They had no information on the gunman to release.

Anyone with information on this can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami either online or by phone at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).