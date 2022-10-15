Double shooting in Norfolk leaves woman dead, man injured, police say

A woman was killed and a man injured in a double shooting early Saturday at Norfolk’s Calvert Square public housing community, according to police.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Bagnall Road at about 1:15 a.m., police said in a tweet. The area is near the intersection of Church Street and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, the tweet said.

No other information has been released at this time.

