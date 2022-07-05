Double shooting in north Stockton claims life of 24-year-old man, injures another

Stockton police detectives check out a Honda Accord that crashed after a shooting killed one man and injured another in north Stockton on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

One man was killed and another injured in an early morning shooting in north Stockton on Tuesday, July 5.

Police responded to a call at about 12:41 a.m. of a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment complex near Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane. In the vehicle were two men who had been shot.

Marlin Logan, 24, of Stockton was pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A Stockton Police evidence technician gathers evidence from a Honda Accord after a fatal shooting in Stockton on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

It is unknown if Logan was the driver or passenger in the vehicle, Stockton police said.

A motive and suspect information has not been determined, police said. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The Stockton Police Department encourages the public to share any information regarding this case with the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 or to contact the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377.

