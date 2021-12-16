Double-shooting in Petersburg sends two men to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

PETERSBURG — Police are investigating a double-shooting Wednesday night in the western part of the city that has two men fighting for their lives at a local hospital.

Social-media posts from Petersburg Police say the two men were shot around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Wythe and West streets. Each of them had been shot multiple times.

Both were rushed to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg with life-threatening injuries. A helicopter was originally requested to transport the victims, but those plans were changed.

Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said late Wednesday night that one of the shooting victims' conditions had been upgraded to stable. The second one still is in critical condition.

Investigators were working into the overnight hours trying to determine a motive for the shooting. The intersection was closed to traffic for most of the evening while the investigation continued.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222 or Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. That info can also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg Police investigate double shooting Wednesday night