Two people were shot, one with serious injuries - Wednesday afternoon in southwest Rochester.

Officers were called to Chili Avenue, near Fillmore Street, just before 2 p.m. after two people were shot in the area, said Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department.

A man in his 30s and an 18-year-old woman were each shot at least once in the upper body, Bello said. The man suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening. The two victims, who were not identified by police, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

An off-duty police officer from a nearby department was nearby on Chili Avenue when the two were shot and gave medical treatment to both shooting victims before emergency responders arrived at the scene, Bello said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Double shooting in Rochester leaves one with life-threatening injuries