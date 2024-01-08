In double shooting, Worcester man gets 3-4 years in prison

WORCESTER - A Worcester man was sentenced to 3 to 4 years in state prison Monday in connection with a 2020 double shooting that happened in daylight on Main Street.

Brian Beras, 21, received the sentence after pleading guilty in Worcester Superior Court to two counts of assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Beras was quickly arrested by police following the shooting on July 22, 2020, near 709 Main St.

Authorities at the time said Beras shot two men, an 18-year-old and 21-year-old, following an altercation captured on video. One of the men suffered serious injuries but survived, while the second received a lesser injury to his hip.

Beras admitted to shooting the two men after his arrest, his lawyer said in 2020, saying he did so because he feared for his life and that of his pregnant girlfriend.

Some charges dropped

Prosecutors agreed to drop two counts of armed assault with intent to murder Monday as part of the plea.

In brief remarks on the facts of the case Monday in court, Assistant District Attorney Brett Dillon said that one of the men Beras shot was later found to have had a gun in a fanny pack at the time.

Dillon said the man approached Beras and exchanged words with him prior to the shooting.

Dillon, in discussing the 3-to-4-year plea deal, remarked that Beras “certainly didn’t begin the altercation” but “certainly finished it.”

He noted, as Beras’ lawyer had in 2020, that Beras told police he feared for his safety and that of his pregnant girlfriend.

In court Monday, Beras’ lawyer, Vincent Ricciardi, had Beras’ girlfriend and his mother stand to show their support. The woman has since given birth to a baby girl, now 3, and the two plan to wed when Beras gets out of prison, Ricciardi said.

The lawyer told Superior Court Judge William J. Ritter that Beras — who spent 309 days in jail after the shooting, for which he will receive credit — has been out on an ankle bracelet since, with no issues.

“He’s on the road to getting himself back together and being a productive member of society,” Ricciardi said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: In double shooting on Main Street, Worcester man gets 3-4 years in prison