Double stabbing leaves father, son injured in North Highlands

Prime Video announced Wednesday that the upcoming adaptation of the popular video game Fallout is set to premiere on the streaming service at some point in 2024. Alongside the release date announcement, Prime Video also hints at the location of the series, which will be set around a new vault: Vault 33. Details on the series are slim; however, we know that the creators of HBO’s “Westworld,” Jonathan Nolan (aka Christopher Nolan’s brother) and Lisa Joy, will serve as showrunners.