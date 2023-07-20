Double-stabbing suspect shot by KCK cops charged; one victim identified as father

Kansas City, Kansas, police on Wednesday identified 32-year-old John McGriff as the suspect shot by officers on Tuesday after he allegedly killed his father, stabbed a stranger and charged at police with a knife.

Wyandotte County prosecutors brought a first round of criminal charges against McGriff on Wednesday as he remained hospitalized in critical condition, said Nancy Chartrand, a Kansas City, Kansas, police spokeswoman. He faces charges of aggravated battery, mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police continued to work with prosecutors Wednesday as McGriff had yet to be charged in the homicide of his father, 72-year-old Samuel McGriff, Chartrand said. The elder McGriff was found dead of stab wounds in a senior living apartment he and his son shared in the 3700 block of Strong Avenue.

The events made for a frightening sight in the city’s Argentine neighborhood Tuesday. Police officers initially responded shortly before noon to multiple 911 calls of a woman being stabbed by someone on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue.

A police vehicle blocks off the Strong Avenue near the corner South 37th St. after an officer involved shooting left one person critically injured on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. According to a statement from the department, officers shot a person who was suspected of stabbing two people, one fatally.

As the stabbing victim was being taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police officers were given a description of the attacker. Two officers encountered McGriff near the 3700 block of Strong Avenue and commanded him to drop a knife, police said.

McGriff allegedly charged at the officers. Both opened fire, striking him multiple times.

After the shooting, police were informed by an employee of a senior apartment living complex nearby that she had found a resident bleeding on the floor of his apartment while doing a welfare check in the building. The man, identified as Sam McGriff, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the family of Stephanie Perez, 46, identified her as the woman attacked on the street at random and survived. They said she suffered severe wounds to her face, neck and hand and had set up a GoFundMe seeking financial assistance for her medical bills.

Stephanie Perez (right), 46, of Kansas City, Kansas, is pictured with her niece in a photograph provided by her family. Perez was severely injured in a knife attack carried out by a man police say killed his relative in a senior living apartment on Tuesday and also charged police officers with a knife.

Family said Perez has an intellectual disability and frequently volunteers in the community near her home. Laura Villegas, Perez’s mother, told The Star her daughter was walking back from the food pantry at Immanuel Lutheran Church, about two blocks from their house, when she was assaulted.

Reached by phone on Wednesday evening, Villegas said Perez had just come out of surgery. Villegas said she was looking well and speaking.

“We’re still waiting to hear from the doctor, but she’s in good spirits,” Villegas said.

Kansas City, Kansas, police continued Wednesday to ask those with information that may be relevant to their investigation to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.